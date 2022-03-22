Crash driver due in court after breath alcohol reading

A 37-year-old man is to appear in court after his car crashed on State Highway 1, near Waikouaiti, yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was travelling north towards Oamaru when his back wheels blew out and caused him to crash about 2.30am.

Police attended and discovered the driver was intoxicated, so he underwent an evidential breath test and returned a breath alcohol reading of 514mcg.

On Sunday morning, a 32-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a parked vehicle in Pine Hill Rd, causing her vehicle to flip.

Police attended at 12.20am and found her intoxicated.

A blood sample was taken and police were awaiting the results, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"This shows that drink-driving poses a danger to others on the road."

On Saturday, police came across a damaged vehicle in York Pl with a 17-year-old woman in the front passenger seat.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman told police she had been driving the vehicle.

"As police were walking up, she was trying to hide some alcohol cans.

"She underwent a drink-driving procedure and blew 897mcg."

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days and she would appear in court, he said.

Also on Saturday night, a 34-year-old man was stopped by police after he was seen driving quickly in Brockville Rd.

He was aggressive towards police and was taken to Dunedin Central Police Station where he returned a breath alcohol reading of 736mcg.

-- john.lewis@odt.co.nz