Wednesday, 9 September 2020

'Dangerous' man with links to Dunedin sought by police

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Pierre Anglem
    Pierre Anglem. Photo: Supplied
    Police are searching for a 40-year-old man believed to be in the South Island with known links to Dunedin.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Pierre Anglem was wanted for a parole recall warrant and was believed to be in the South Island.

    He was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

    Mr Anglem appeared in the Hamilton District Court in 2017 facing charges including aggravated assault and unlawfully taking a car.

    He was previously accused of ramming a police car.

    Police advised anyone who had seen him or had any information on his whereabouts to call police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    - Additional reporting RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter