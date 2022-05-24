Demio owners warned after string of thefts

A Mazda Demio. Photo: supplied

Police are searching for a young person responsible for a string of car thefts overnight.

Eight cars were stolen in the spree since yesterday afternoon, seven of which were Mazda Demios.

The other car stolen was a Honda Civic.

Figures released by insurance company AMI in March showed the Mazda Demio was the most commonly stolen car in the country.

A police spokesman said officers were actively looking for the young person responsible for the thefts.

The cars were stolen from addresses across the city, including Fairfield, Port Chalmers, South Dunedin and the CBD.

It appeared the person responsible had stolen a car and driven it around searching for another Mazda Demio to steal.

"[They] probably pull up behind the other car, steals the one in front. So we've discovered cars that haven't been reported stolen yet because we found them when we've made inquiries at the people who have reported them stolen."

Police recommended people who own Mazda Demios to secure their vehicles with a steering wheel lock.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old male was stopped on Hawthorn Ave at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A bong was spotted in the footwell of the car, leading to a search of the vehicle in which a second bong and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

The driver was given a warning and the drug paraphernalia was confiscated for destruction.

At 6.20pm police were called to a dog attack in Bruntsfield Pl.

A 30 year old male had been attacked by a dog and received a severe injury to his right calf as well as puncture wounds to his arms.

Dog control had been advised of the incident.