Thursday, 21 May 2020

Detention for attack on sex offender

    By Rob Kidd
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Jason Boyes. Photo: Rob Kidd
    Jason Boyes. Photo: Rob Kidd
    The man who started what became a vigilante pack attack on a sex offender in central Dunedin has been sentenced to home detention.

    Jason Robert Rangitukiata Boyes (28) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to assault with intent to injure.

    While the beneficiary was the last one of five to be sentenced, he was the first to attack the victim whom he spotted as he drove along Moray Pl on July 7.

    Boyes parked and immediately confronted the pedestrian, calling him a “rapist” and “child molester”.

    The pair scuffled before the victim backed away.

    Boyes advanced and knocked him to the ground, continuing to rain down blows as the man struggled to get up.

    After more punches when the victim got to his feet, the brawl caught the attention of a carload of intoxicated men passing by.

    They discovered the man’s name and googled it to verify sex offending claims, finding that in 2013 he was jailed for nearly five years for sexually abusing a young girl.

    Two of them joined the melee and again overwhelmed the man, knocking him down. All five surrounded him.

    Boyes was joined by Alex Layton Murphy-Fox, Chance John Edwards, Caleb Edward Ross Stefani and Matthew Robert Johnston. They held the victim while Boyes laid into him. He eventually relented and the other men took over until the man was left unconscious on the ground. Boyes drove off.

    The victim suffered a laceration to his head and a fractured neck vertebra.

    He was discharged from hospital but later readmitted for seizures and headaches.

    Judge Turner imposed 10 months’ home detention and remitted more than $3000 of fines Boyes had racked up. He did not impose community work because the defendant had “health issues”.

    Murphy-Fox was jailed for two years two months at sentencing in October last year, during which Judge Kevin Phillips called it “a violent attack ... creating mayhem, disorder and serious injury”.

    Johnston got seven months’ home detention and 270 hours’ community work; Edwards seven months’ home detention and 190 hours’ community work and Stefani 220 hours’ community work and 18 months’ intensive supervision.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter