Dodgy driving disappoints Dunedin police

Police have nabbed dozens of drivers running red-lights, using cellphones and not wearing seatbelts in road stings in Dunedin this week.

Police this week conducted operations at several high-risk intersections throughout the city and say they are "disappointed" with the results.

The operations focused on drivers not obeying lights or stop signs, people not wearing seat belts and drivers using cellphones.

Police said there were more than 40 offences and many of the offending drivers received infringements.

There were eight issued for orange or red-light running, 15 for using a cellphone, eight for not wearing a seat belt and four for other offences.

"These results are extremely disappointing and the message is clearly not getting through to some drivers, who think they can get away with this type of behaviour.

"However there is no excuse."

Dunedin police will continue to run operations such as this, so the public should expect an ‘anytime, anywhere’ approach.

With the days getting shorter and darker, police would also like to remind cyclists to ensure they're visible on the roads.

Make sure you have reflective clothing, working front and back lights, and don't forget your helmet - always.