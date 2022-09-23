Dog in crashed stolen ute; manhunt continues

Armed police prepare to travel down Pigeon Flat Rd in search of a man involved in several incidents in Dunedin earlier in the day. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police are still searching for a man who sped off after rear-ending another vehicle on Dunedin’s one-way system.

Midway through the afternoon, police confirmed they were still searching for the man, but there was no risk to the public.

The man crashed the ute he was driving on Pigeon Flat Rd near the Northern Motorway. The vehicle was down to its rims by then after earlier hitting bumps separating the traffic lanes from the cycleway on the one-way system.

Dunedin resident Matt Anderson said he was waiting in traffic on Cumberland St (State Highway 1) when a green ute rear-ended the van he was in.

The impact pushed the van into an SUV that was ahead of him and damaged the van’s radiator.

It appeared the man had been in a hurry to get away, Mr Anderson said.

Another witness said the man had hit another vehicle in the next section of Cumberland St, near the New World supermarket.

The police pursuit started after a man driving a ute rear-ended a van (pictured) on Dunedin's one-way system. Photo: Oscar Francis

He also saw it later driving north on the Northern Motorway where it almost collided with two trucks, the witness said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter who was driving to Dunedin said he saw a green ute going north on the motorway, shedding rubber from at least one of its wheels.

Several police cars using lights were following, with about a five-minute delay, the witness said.

A police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of dangerous driving in Pigeon Flat Rd and a vehicle had crashed into a bank about 12.50pm.

It appeared to be the same vehicle which had been driven off from Cumberland St.

The ute, a Suzuki Escudo, had been abandoned with its wheels in a ditch.

KiwiHarvest operations supervisor Rae De Haan this afternoon said the vehicle had been stolen from the organisation’s driveway in Willis St about 12.35pm.

The car belonged to KiwiHarvest driver Richard Yardley, who had popped in on his day off.

His poodle Archie was in the stolen vehicle, which had left him distraught.

He was relieved to find out that Archie had been recovered from the crashed ute and was okay.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene near the intersection of Pigeon Flat Rd and SH1 said there were four cop cars there, two of which had gone down Pigeon Flat Rd.

Some officers were armed. Remains of shredded tyres could be seen on the highway, he said.

The photographer said it appeared an officer next to a police car on SH1 was scanning the neighbouring bush for the offender.