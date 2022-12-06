Drink-drive numbers disappoint police

Police are disappointed by the number of people drink-driving in Dunedin at the weekend.

Almost 20 drivers, both young and old, were caught at checkpoints around Dunedin and Mosgiel at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a joint checkpoint effort between the Dunedin City Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, police, the Automobile Association and construction company Downer caught 11 people driving over the alcohol limit on Saturday night alone.

"There were lots of drunk drivers, but we had lots of checkpoints.

"It’s disappointing that so many were caught over the weekend," he said.

The youngest was a 15-year-old who crashed a small dirt bike into a bus stop in Port Chalmers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called to an incident about 2.15am on Sunday in Magnetic St, Port Chalmers, where the youth was transported to hospital.

Blood samples were taken and a positive alcohol reading was returned.

The incident was referred to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The oldest person was a 71-year-old man who was caught at a checkpoint in Castle St, in the city centre, about 7pm on Saturday.

The man "pulled up short of the checkpoint, drawing attention to himself", Snr Sgt Bond said.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 581mcg and was expected to appear in court.

The highest recorded reading at the weekend was from a 35-year-old man who was stopped in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel, and said he was "off to help a friend at the bar", Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man returned a breath alcohol reading of 848mcg, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. His licence was suspended.