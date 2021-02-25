Thursday, 25 February 2021

Drink-driver ditches car in dead-end street

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    An alleged drink-driver caught a taxi after getting her car stuck down a dead-end street in Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said when police located the 64-year-old woman about 6.40pm she recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 810mcg.

    The woman got lost and drove her car down Belford St, Waverley, which is a dead end, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    She attempted to reverse and got her vehicle stuck on a bank.

    She had already left in a taxi when police arrived at the scene.

    Police located her shortly afterwards, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

