Drink-drivers nabbed around city over test weekend

A slew of drink drivers were caught on the roads before and after the All Blacks/Ireland test in Dunedin at the weekend, despite it being "no secret" that checkpoints would be in place.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an out-of-town team were brought in to assist the local impairment prevention team with checkpoints over the weekend.

Checkpoints in Mosgiel, Outram, Cumberland St and George St all caught a range of drivers, varying in age and levels of intoxication.

Between 9-10pm on Saturday a checkpoint in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel issued tickets to a 61-year-old man who blew a breath alcohol level of 307mcg and a 67-year-old man who blew 342mcg.

They also caught a 67-year-old man who blew 855mcg on his way to visit his girlfriend after the rugby.

At a Cumberland St checkpoint at 6.40pm police caught a 59-year-old man, who was on his way to the rugby from Waikouaiti and who blew 449mcg.

A checkpoint outside Toitu Settlers Museum, between 11pm and 2am, caught several people over the limit.

A 20-year-old man blew 449mcg and would appear in court, a 34-year-old man blew 826mcg and had his licence suspended for 28 days and would be off to court, a 25-year-old blew 368mcg and was fined and a 16-year-old

male blew 480mcg and was referred to youth aid.

A George St checkpoint early on Saturday caught a 21-year-old woman who recorded a breath alcohol level of 653mcg and admitted to drinking eight gin and tonics before driving.

On Friday evening a checkpoint in Outram caught a 21-year-old man who blew 739mcg and a 20-year-old man who blew 740mcg, both of which had their licences suspended for 28 days.

Another checkpoint outside Toitu on Friday night caught a 29-year-old who blew 384mcg and a 40-year-old man who blew 545mcg.

Police were kept busy outside of checkpoints as well.

At 2.45am on Saturday a 24-year-old woman flipped her vehicle after crashing into a power pole in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

She was taken to hospital and her blood alcohol levels were being assessed. Police enquiries revealed her 6-year-old son was home alone, which police were following up on.

At 10.30pm on Saturday a 60-year-old man recorded a breath-alcohol level of 828mcg after he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road on State Highway 1 in East Taieri. His licence was suspended for 28 days.

It was concerning to see how many people were coming from out of town and driving long distances while over the limit, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"It was common knowledge we were going to be out and about testing for drink drivers."

Checkpoint teams were out regularly and even more so during big events.

"It’s no secret."

It was disappointing to see so many people putting themselves and others at risk, he said.

Police were also at the match itself, where one arrest was made - that of a 26-year-old man who was running on to the pitch.

The man was cuffed in front of the crowd and trespassed from the stadium for 2 years.