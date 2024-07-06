Drink-driving academic discharged without conviction

Dr John Shaver supervises international research into religion and maternal and child health. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A highly regarded academic was caught drink-driving but has avoided a conviction.

Dr John Hayward Shaver Jr, 48, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where community magistrate Sally O’Brien granted his application for a discharge without conviction.

Shaver is a highly-published evolutionary anthropologist who mostly studies religion and is an associate professor at the University of Otago.

His research investigates the complex relationships between religion, co-operation, and conflict, and aims to improve maternal and child health.

The court heard that on March 24 Shaver was driving on Portobello Rd when he reached a checkpoint.

Testing revealed a blood-alcohol level of 95mg - the legal limit is 50mg.

The defendant told police he had four beers, was under stress and driving to a friend’s house to relax.

Counsel Sarah Caulton said a conviction would be devastating for her client.

"The consequences for the defendant are severe and they will have an immediate and long-lasting effect on his life’s work", Ms Caulton said.

She argued Shaver’s ability to travel for research purposes would be significantly hindered by a conviction.

Further, she said the defendant was supervising research in developing countries, many of which were "deeply religious" and had "high moral standards".

"Mr Shaver has dedicated his life to improving the health outcomes for mothers in developing countries", Ms Caulton said.

"He’s the face of the research, but he’s also the driving force behind it."

Ms O’Brien said Shaver had made "an absolutely conscious decision" to drive.

"There was no emergency or extraordinary excuse for that driving", she said.

She accepted a conviction would make travelling significantly more difficult for Shaver and would also lessen his chances of securing research funding.

"There are millions of dollars on the line for funding from these organisations", Ms O’Brien said.

"There are also indirect impacts on your research team if you were unable to travel and your students."

Ms O’Brien ordered Shaver to pay a $266.15 blood-analysis fee, donate $400 to a charity of his choice and disqualified him from driving for six months.

