Drink-driving with baby in car: police

Photo: ODT files

A man caught caught allegedly drink-driving with a six-month-old baby in the car in Dunedin blew more than twice the legal limit.

The incident was among a string of alcohol-related offending dealt with by Dunedin police over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an intoxicated 23-year-old male was stopped by police on Friday and blew more than twice the legal breath alcohol limit.

Snr Sgt Bond said the passenger was also drinking and the pair were accompanied by her baby.

The driver has been summonsed to court and all were given a ride by police to the driver’s address, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Saturday, police ran a breath testing checkpoint on Kenmure Rd between 7.30pm and 9pm.

About 300 vehicles were tested and one person was processed for drink-driving.

The individual was a 51-year-old woman, who blew more than three times the legal limit.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and she will appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Early on Saturday morning, police conducted a bail check on a 35-year-old man allegedly breaching his bail conditions by drinking alcohol.

Snr Sgt Bond said he was placed under arrest but resisted and slammed the door, showering attending officers in glass.

The door was forced open and the man was arrested. Officers sustained minor cuts.

The man appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Snr Sgt Bond said police received reports of 10 males fighting on Albany St about 12am on Sunday.

All of those sought came from a party at the address police were called to and fled the scene before officers arrived.