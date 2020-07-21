Drink-driving charges laid

An alleged drink-driver travelled on the wrong side of the road on State Highway 1, in Dunedin, before pulling over and falling asleep, police say.

A 41-year-old woman is to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday charged with various drink-driving offences.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the vehicle had no lights on and was travelling at 100kmh between East Taieri and Mosgiel, at 10.45pm on Saturday.

The driver eventually pulled over and fell asleep.

She was driving on a zero-alcohol licence and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1024mcg, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He commended the "good work" of the person who reported the incident and followed the driver to inform police where the vehicle had gone.

It was "very lucky that it did not result in a crash or fatality ... driving with no lights on on that stretch of road," he said.