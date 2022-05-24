Drink-driving levels concern police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were patrolling in Forbury Rd when they saw a car being driven at speed on the wrong side of the road, about 12.15am on Saturday.
Officers stopped the car and the 23-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1004mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The legal adult limit is 250mcg.
At 2.10am on Saturday a driver was stopped for driving at speed in George St.
The 19-year-old driver tried to walk away before recording a breath alcohol reading of 932mcg.
Drivers under the age of 20 have a zero-alcohol limit.
On Sunday, about 2.10am, police were patrolling in the South Dunedin area and saw a car run a red light.
The 21-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 834mcg.
All three men had their licences suspended for 28 days and will appear in court.
At 3pm on Sunday a 56-year-old man was stopped at a checkpoint in Highgate.
He was about 100m from his home and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.
At least six other drivers were dealt with by police for intoxication.