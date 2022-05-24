Drink-driving levels concern police

A drink-driving police check-point. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The actions of severely intoxicated drivers at the weekend have left Dunedin police disappointed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were patrolling in Forbury Rd when they saw a car being driven at speed on the wrong side of the road, about 12.15am on Saturday.

Officers stopped the car and the 23-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1004mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal adult limit is 250mcg.

At 2.10am on Saturday a driver was stopped for driving at speed in George St.

The 19-year-old driver tried to walk away before recording a breath alcohol reading of 932mcg.

Drivers under the age of 20 have a zero-alcohol limit.

On Sunday, about 2.10am, police were patrolling in the South Dunedin area and saw a car run a red light.

The 21-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 834mcg.

All three men had their licences suspended for 28 days and will appear in court.

At 3pm on Sunday a 56-year-old man was stopped at a checkpoint in Highgate.

He was about 100m from his home and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At least six other drivers were dealt with by police for intoxication.

-- oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

