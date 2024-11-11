Driver became 'aggressive' after learning he was disqualified

A Dunedin man told police to "get stuffed" and locked himself inside his car before fleeing at speed after officers told him he was a disqualified driver.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Princes St at 1.20am on Friday after watching the vehicle swerving within its lane.

When the car stopped, two occupants exited the white Toyota Corolla and the 54-year-old driver told the officer he did not have his licence with him.

He gave police his name and date of birth, and when they looked up his details the officer found he was a disqualified driver.

When told of this, the man became "aggressive", Snr Sgt Reay said.

The man told officers he got his licence back at midnight on Friday and could now drive, but police corrected him that he was a month off and was actually disqualified until December 7.

"He yelled at police to ‘get stuffed, you aren’t taking my car,’ and was very worked up," Snr Sgt Reay said.

The man then locked himself in his car, refused to get out and took off south down Princes St, accelerating fast and with no lights on.

Police did not pursue due to the manner of driving but he was later located, arrested and would be appearing in Dunedin District Court later this week.

No alcohol was involved, Snr Sgt Reay said.

