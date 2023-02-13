Driver flees cops after 'man bottled in car'

A woman driver who fled from police after witnesses saw her 'bottle' a male passenger was later arrested and will appear in court, police said.

Police were called to Ravensbourne Road on Friday evening after reports of the alleged assault.

The driver sped off and was later found in Anzac Avenue, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 46-year-old woman driver was breath-tested and blew 950mcg, almost four times over the breath alcohol limit, he said.

She will appear in court this morning on charges of assault with blunt instrument, driving while disqualified, drink driving and aggravated failing to stop.