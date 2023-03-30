Driver had teens in ute tray

He was picking up his girlfriend from a party and the other people just jumped in, a Dunedin man on drink-driving and dangerous driving charges told police.

Corbun Brown (23), fisherman, who had completed a Right Track driving-offender programme, was sentenced in the Dunedin District court yesterday.

In Haywood St, about 4.50am on September 10, Brown was driving with two teenage girls in the tray of his utility and at least three heavily intoxicated teenagers in the back seat of the vehicle.

Followed by police after not coming to a complete stop at the "stop" controlled intersection with Glen Rd, Brown accelerated to about 80kmh approaching the South Rd intersection.

He turned right without stopping and continued at high speed in what seemed an attempt to "lose" police.

When he pulled over in Neville St in response to police lights and sirens, most of his associates fled.

His breath-alcohol level was 900mcg.

Like others who attended the Right Track, Brown was positive about the programme.

It was "good ... really eye-opening", he told Judge David Robinson.

He was fined $700, court costs $130, and disqualified for 28 days — with alcohol-interlock and zero-alcohol provisions.