Driver hit 100kmh in suburban area to evade police

A disqualified driver in Dunedin was lucky to walk away unscathed after a high-speed suburban chase.

Sampson Mark Te Ngahue (20) was seen by police speeding westbound in Riselaw Rd, at 11.20pm on November 5.

The patrol unit turned on their siren and flashing lights signalling for Te Ngahue to pull over.

Instead, the defendant increased his speed to about 100kmh in an effort to evade police, overtaking a vehicle by crossing into the oncoming lane on a blind corner.

Police abandoned the pursuit but about five minutes later the vehicle was seen by another police unit in South Rd.

Another attempt was made to stop the vehicle but Te Ngahue sped off, travelling in the wrong direction in Rutherford St, a one-way road.

Te Ngahue and his passengers abandoned the vehicle in Thorn St and fled.

Police dog units were dispatched, tracking the defendant to a Caversham property where he was arrested.

Te Ngahue’s explanation for the dangerous display was he "panicked when he saw the police unit" as he was an unlicensed driver who had been consuming alcohol.

He was subsequently taken to Dunedin Central Police Station where a test revealed a breath-alcohol level of 469mcg.

Te Ngahue was charged with drink-driving and two counts of failing to stop for police.

He was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court on Monday to 12 months’ disqualification, fined $700 and ordered to pay court costs of $130.

Community magistrate Simon Heale told Te Ngahue: "I advise you to reflect on how fortunate you were not to have killed somebody or yourself".

