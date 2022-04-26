Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Driver tasered after stopped in Dunedin

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man has been tasered by police after they stopped a car he was driving in Dunedin yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman said the man assaulted officers and damaged a marked car in Shore St, Andersons Bay, about 4pm.

    He was tasered and taken into custody, she said.

    A man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on a charge of assaulting police.

    Other charges were being considered, the spokeswoman said.

    No further details were available. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

