Driver tasered after stopped in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been tasered by police after they stopped a car he was driving in Dunedin yesterday.
A police spokeswoman said the man assaulted officers and damaged a marked car in Shore St, Andersons Bay, about 4pm.
He was tasered and taken into custody, she said.
A man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on a charge of assaulting police.
Other charges were being considered, the spokeswoman said.
No further details were available.