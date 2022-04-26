Driver tasered after stopped in Dunedin

A man has been tasered by police after they stopped a car he was driving in Dunedin yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the man assaulted officers and damaged a marked car in Shore St, Andersons Bay, about 4pm.

He was tasered and taken into custody, she said.

A man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on a charge of assaulting police.

Other charges were being considered, the spokeswoman said.

No further details were available.

