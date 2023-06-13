Driving crackdown reveals 'worrying trend'

Photo: RNZ

A Dunedin driver has been summonsed to court after hitting two street signs and a fence after being clocked driving twice the speed limit.

He was caught as part of a weekend police operation against illegal road-user behaviour.

Southern police conducted 1350 breath tests over the weekend, catching 15 drivers over the alcohol limit.

One driver was almost three times over the maximum amount and was also summoned before the court.

The previous weekend another operation collaborated with Waka Kotahi and Vehicle Testing New Zealand to focus on modified cars.

Of the 38 vehicles inspected during the operation, 15 were issued pink stickers and six were issued green stickers.

One car was also impounded.

Police Superintendent Paul Basham said the operations had positive results but saw a worrying trend.

"It’s really concerning that we continue to see alarming breath test results and driving speeds,” he said.

"There has been a concerted effort from all of our staff to not only keep our roads safe, but also hold offenders to account, and we’re seeing a lot of good police work as a result.”

A court judge yesterday called an Otago man one of "the worst drivers on the road” for racking up his 11th drink-driving conviction.

Police noticed Antony Mark Burdon, 50, was affected by alcohol and a roadside breath test revealed a level of 712mcg — almost three times the legal limit.

Court documents revealed Burdon, whose offending began in 1989 and who had served previous jail sentences, claimed it was not his "drinking that is the problem”.

Burdon was sentenced to six months’ home detention and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

"If you get caught driving, you will go straight to prison.”