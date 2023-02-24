Drug charges laid after near-collision with police car

Two people have been charged with supplying methamphetamine, which was discovered in a lolly jar when officers pulled over a car which nearly collided with them, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers pulled over a vehicle which nearly collided head on with their patrol car in Turnbull St, Brockville, about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old male driver was arrested for possession of a large hunting knife and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested in relation to the theft of a trailer containing a tiny home worth $12,000.

A search of the vehicle revealed 2.47 grams of methamphetamine in a lolly jar.

The pair appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, both charged in relation to possession of methamphetamine for supply and the theft of the tiny home trailer.

The woman was remanded in court to appear in May.

The man was also charged with possession of the knife and was was bailed to appear in court next month.

