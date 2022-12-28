Drunk man 'jumped into traffic, spat at officers'

Officers had blood spat at them while dealing with an intoxicated man who had allegedly been jumping into traffic on State Highway 1 near Henley, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man jumping into traffic on the highway about 9.30pm yesterday.

A member of the public stopped to assist the intoxicated 23-year-old man and was assaulted, Sgt Lee said.

When officers arrived, the man kicked and spat blood at them.

No injuries were reported.

The man was charged with resisting police, endangering life or transport, criminal nuisance and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, Sgt Lee said.