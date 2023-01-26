Drunken street row over drinking ends in assault

An intoxicated man was arrested for assault after an argument with a woman in George St over their drinking issues, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to George St when a member of public witnessed an assault about 5.30pm yesterday.

The incident involved a 46-year-old woman being assaulted by a 45-year-old man following an argument about their relationship and drinking issues, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The pair were located after they drove to Great King St and the man was breath tested, recording a reading of 821mcg.

He was arrested in relation to the assault and for drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

