Dunedin man allegedly tried tricking children for 'sexualised content'

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a young person online to trick children into sending him sexualised content.

Detective Sergeant Reece Munro, of Dunedin CIB, said the 22-year-old was arrested following reports he was attempting to deceive young people.

Support was being provided to those who reported the behaviour.

“Our initial enquiries suggest that there are a number of victims in New Zealand, and potentially other jurisdictions as well,” he said

He advised parents to have regular conversations with their children about keeping themselves safe online.

"It is important Kiwi parents know that unfortunately this offending does happen in New Zealand, and that they need to take steps to keep their kids safe online," Det Sgt Munro said.

"The advice to young people and parents is to remain vigilant online and be 100 percent sure of who you are communicating with and befriending online,” he said.

Anyone who suspected their child was being contacted by, or messaging with an adult posing as a child, should report it via Netsafe or to Police via 105.

He said police encouraged anyone who had been a victim of this type of offending to reach out to them, or other support services.