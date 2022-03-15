Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Dunedin man charged after Mosgiel dairy robbery

    The Mosgiel Mini Mart was robbed last Thursday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON.
    The Mosgiel Mini Mart after the alleged robbery. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON.
    A man arrested in connection with a robbery that left a Mosgiel dairy proprietor with serious injuries has been found and arrested.

    A 31-year-old Dunedin man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

    The alleged robbery happened on March 3.

     

     

