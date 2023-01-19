Dunedin rental car shot up in 'random' act

A Dunedin man found three bullet holes in his rental car after what appears to be a random act of violence.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Main South Rd Taieri address about 4.15pm yesterday.

A man reported his rental vehicle was shot at for an unknown reason while it was parked in his driveway, Const Turner said.

Officers discovered three bullet holes in the grill of the car.

It was not yet clear what calibre the bullets were.

Inquiries were continuing and police would like to hear from anyone heard gunshots or who might have any other information about the incident.

The incident appeared to be random, Const Turner said.

