Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Dunedin woman accused of wild drive remanded to jail

    A 21-year-old Dunedin woman has been remanded to Christchurch Women's Prison after police say she went on a wild drive that ended with her crashing out into a ditch in a stolen car yesterday.

    Tanika Rose-Herriott did not enter a plea in Dunedin District Court today and she will remain in custody in Christchurch until April 7.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted a vehicle yesterday that had been stolen the night before from a Mornington address earlier this week.

    The vehicle had allegedly been involved in two petrol drive offs before being spotted on State Highway 1 heading towards Dunedin.

    The vehicle, with a female driver, was signalled to stop in East Taieri but it continued north, he said.

    She then took the Mosgiel turn-off on to Gordon Rd, but due to traffic went on to Bush St, losing control and briefly spinning out.

    Regaining control, she travelled through the back streets where she came out onto Riccarton Rd West, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The driver turned into Dukes Rd where she again accelerated heavily fish-tailing and losing control.

    She crashed into a nearby ditch, he said.

    Attending staff had to smash windows on the vehicle in order to extract the driver from the car as she resisted arrest, he said.

    She appeared in court this morning, charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, theft related to the two petrol drive offs and resisting arrest, he said.

     

