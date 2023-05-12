Facebook fraudster tried to trick cops

A man wanted for alleged Facebook fraud gave false details to police during a routine traffic stop early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 33-year-old man was stopped at 12.15am on Broadway.

‘‘He gave false details because he was wanted by police, in regards to Facebook fraud.

‘‘He had bought a drone on Facebook, but did a fake bank transfer, so he didn’t actually pay the money.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the man’s identity was revealed after questioning by officers, and he was arrested for obtaining by means of deception.