Fake cardboard plates fail to fool cops

A motorist in Dunedin tried to get away with using fake number plates made out of cardboard.

The car was stopped by police in Cumberland St at 9.55pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 54-year-old male driver had previously been disqualified from driving.

"He's taken the initiative and it's failed," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"We've seen through it."

The vehicle was impounded and the driver faces court action.