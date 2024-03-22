Fatal crash spurs improvements

Twenty-one of Dunedin’s rural intersections were upgraded in the wake of a double-fatal crash in Outram, it has been revealed.

Jayde Amy Cummings, 15, was killed instantly in September 2019 when the driver of the ute she was in travelled along Church Rd West and failed to stop at the intersection with Huntly Rd.

The 17-year-old driver collided with a vehicle driven by Stephen Mark Macnee, 57, who also died at the scene.

Coroner Marcus Elliott, in a decision released last month, said it was likely the teen driver was not aware of the approaching intersection because of overgrown foliage, obscuring road signs.

Jayde’s father Mark Cummings was vocal about the state of the intersection in the aftermath of the crash and pointed out the signs, while consistent with minimum requirements, were not as large as Waka Kotahi guidelines recommended.

In March 2022, two and a-half years after the incident, the Dunedin City Council (DCC) upgraded the signage, repainted the road markings and extended the chip seal from 22m to 100m on the approach.

At the coronial inquiry, the council said it was one of 21 rural intersections that needed improvements.

That list was released to the Otago Daily Times under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act this week.

Most of the intersections which received improvements were south of the city, many on the outskirts of Mosgiel; three were north of Dunedin and three were on the Otago Peninsula.

A DCC spokeswoman said the work was completed between February and April 2022 and cost $86,000.

Seven months before the improvements were made to School Rd and Gordon Rd, north of Mosgiel, a two-car crash left one person dead.

And despite the changes to the Wakari Rd and Polwarth Rd junction, a car drove off the road and ended up down a steep bank in July last year.

The DCC told coroner Marcus Elliott it would like to extend chip seal at other rural intersections but ‘‘must prioritise this against other safety improvements and against Waka Kotahi’s priorities’’.

While the council could not absolve itself of legal responsibility as the road-controlling authority, the coroner pointed out that Downer was contracted by the council for road-network maintenance, and was expected to identify traffic-safety hazards.

