Finally good news after spate of eight gate thefts

The returned gates. Photo: Supplied

Four of eight gates stolen from Pacific St, in Dunedin, have been returned.

Last week, the Otago Daily Times reported at least three gates had been stolen from the street in recent weeks, drawing the ire of residents.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said eight gates had been stolen, but police had recovered four of them yesterday.

Police had been assisted in their inquiries and it was unlikely charges would be laid over the thefts.

Snr Sgt Bond said anyone who had further information about the remaining missing gates was encouraged to call 105.