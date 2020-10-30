Friday, 30 October 2020

12.05 pm

Finally good news after spate of eight gate thefts

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The returned gates. Photo: Supplied
    The returned gates. Photo: Supplied
    Four of eight gates stolen from Pacific St, in Dunedin, have been returned.

    Last week, the Otago Daily Times reported at least three gates had been stolen from the street in recent weeks, drawing the ire of residents.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said eight gates had been stolen, but police had recovered four of them yesterday.

    Police had been assisted in their inquiries and it was unlikely charges would be laid over the thefts.

    Snr Sgt Bond said anyone who had further information about the remaining missing gates was encouraged to call 105.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter