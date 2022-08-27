Firearm used in robbery at Mosgiel bar

The car park at the scene was taped off on Saturday morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Cash was taken from the till at a Mosgiel bar in an aggravated robbery involving a firearm last night.

A police spokesperson said officers responded just before 11pm, after two people, one of whom was armed, entered the bar, believed to be the Crofters Arms Hotel.

The offenders demanded money from the till, and left with a quantity of cash.

Police said that along with the the bar staff, there was a small number of customers in the bar at the time.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident."

Police were conducting forensics examinations at the scene this morning, the car park is taped off, and the hotel, which advertises as opening at 10am, remains closed but is expected to open later today, The adjoining Big Barrel bottle store is also closed.

In February 2016 thousands in cash was taken from the hotel when a knife-wielding man forced a duty manager to empty the safe.

Police this morning said they wanted to hear from anyone in the vicinity at the time of last night's robbery who may have information which could help their investigation.

- Police 105, event number P051702971, or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org