Fleeing drunk 'gunman' foiled by roadworks

    By Daisy Hudson
    Lower Stuart St, Octagon, 9.29pm. Photos by Peter McIntosh.
    The man was caught on Bath St. Photo: ODT Files
    A man who pointed what was believed to be a firearm at people in the Octagon later led police on a pursuit - but was foiled by roadworks.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called at 9pm last night when members of the public in Dunedin's Octagon saw a 25-year-old man pointing what looked like a firearm at people.

    The vehicle was found by a police dog squad in George St, but it failed to stop and a low speed pursuit initiated.

    "The vehicle turned onto Bath St which is currently closed for roadworks and had nowhere else to go."

    The driver was arrested and recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

    He will appear in court this morning on three charges: drink driving, failing to stop, and presenting a firearm-like object. 

