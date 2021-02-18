Four times over limit, crashed

Samuel Dickson, pictured here playing for the University club in Dunedin, says he has moved to Wanaka to straighten out his life. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A national age-group rugby rep caught four times over the drink-drive limit claimed he had only downed four beers.

"They must have been pretty big beers," Judge Kevin Glubb said.

Samuel Robert John Dickson (22) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to charges of drink-driving and careless driving.

It was the former New Zealand schools representative and Otago age-grade player’s second time before the court in the past three years.

The first came in April 2018 when he was fined for drink-driving as an under-20 and disqualified for four months.

Yesterday, Dickson — who is the brother of Otago and Highlanders lock Josh — was sentenced to 10 months’ supervision and 80 hours’ community work.

The court heard the loose forward had got behind the wheel of his friend’s Toyota early on Christmas Eve.

Because of his intoxication, he was unable to remain in the correct lane and smashed into a concrete wall in George St while attempting to negotiate a "slight" bend.

Dickson and his passenger were found by a passing security guard.

When police arrived on the scene, the defendant admitted he had consumed four beers.

But a breath test cast some doubt on that explanation.

Dickson gave a breath-alcohol reading of 1000mcg — exactly four times the legal limit.

Counsel Jim Takas accepted it was fortunate no-one was injured in the crash and referred to the "dramatic changes" his client had made in his life.

Dickson, he said, had abandoned his circle of friends and had moved to Wanaka to work with his father as a builder.

There was also the possibility of a plumbing apprenticeship on the horizon.

"In the meantime he’s staying away from alcohol," Mr Takas said.

"We can put this down to growing pains."

While there was no damage to the wall Dickson drove into, he had paid his friend back $1000 for the car, the court heard.

Judge Glubb disqualified him from driving for six months.

"Let’s not see you back here again," he said.