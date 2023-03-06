Gate-crashers assault flat residents

Ten Invercargill gate-crashers assaulted the residents of a Dunedin flat after they "outstayed their welcome" at a party in Leith St, police say.

Police were called to the flat at about 1.20am Sunday by residents who said the five males and five females had assaulted them, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond of Dunedin said.

The guests, who were all non-students, had been at the address for about two hours before confrontations with the residents began.

Snr Sgt Bond said the confrontation turned into a fight after the guests reportedly "outstayed their welcome".

Residents of the flat had received minor bruising and swelling before the police arrived.

Police are now following lines of inquiry to speak with the guests, said Snr Sgt Bond.

