Homicide investigation after woman found dead in Wakari

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the early hours of this morning following an incident in Wakari, Dunedin.

    Police were called to a residential address on Helensburgh Road shortly before 3am.

    A spokesperson said a woman was found deceased at the scene.

    “One person is in custody in relation to the incident,” they said.

    “At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.”

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

     

