From hospital to court

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin woman was discharged from hospital and promptly arrested after allegedly assaulting a member of the public.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old woman was discharged from Dunedin Hospital about 2pm on Saturday.

She then walked into Great King St and allegedly assaulted a member of the public, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was restrained by hospital staff until police arrived to arrest her.

Vanessa Constable appeared in court on a charge of assault with intent to injure yesterday, and will appear again on May 27.