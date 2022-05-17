From hospital to court

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old woman was discharged from Dunedin Hospital about 2pm on Saturday.
She then walked into Great King St and allegedly assaulted a member of the public, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The woman was restrained by hospital staff until police arrived to arrest her.
Vanessa Constable appeared in court on a charge of assault with intent to injure yesterday, and will appear again on May 27.