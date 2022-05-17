Tuesday, 17 May 2022

From hospital to court

    A Dunedin woman was discharged from hospital and promptly arrested after allegedly assaulting a member of the public.


    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old woman was discharged from Dunedin Hospital about 2pm on Saturday.

    She then walked into Great King St and allegedly assaulted a member of the public, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The woman was restrained by hospital staff until police arrived to arrest her.

    Vanessa Constable appeared in court on a charge of assault with intent to injure yesterday, and will appear again on May 27.

     

