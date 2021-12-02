Thursday, 2 December 2021

7.40 am

'Idiotic': Arrest after laser shone at rescue chopper

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police have slammed the "idiotic" behaviour of a man who admitted shining a laser at a rescue helicopter flying over South Dunedin early today.

    An Otago Rescue Helicopter pilot reported a laser being repeatedly shone at his aircraft, a police spokesman said. The pilot was able to pinpoint where the beam was coming from and hovered to guide police to the address.

    Before police arrived, a man "took off" in a car with no lights on. He was stopped on King Edward St, where he admitted the offence and was arrested. 

    The 33-year-old man will appear in court next Thursday.

    The spokesman said the behaviour was "extremely dangerous as well as idiotic", and said offenders would be caught and charged.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter