Knife incident in Mitchell's Tavern car park

A man has been arrested after someone was reportedly threatened with a knife outside a Caversham bar.

A staff member at Mitchell's Tavern said after the man threatened someone with a knife a staff member prevented him from coming into the bar.

Police, along with a dog unit, were seen searching the area for a weapon.

Police were called to Caversham after reports of a man with a knife. Photo: Elena McPhee

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Goodall St at 1.10pm after reports a man was in the area with a knife.

A man was arrested at 1.24pm and a weapon has been recovered.