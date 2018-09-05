Lock up your tools, police urge tradies

Police are warning Dunedin tradies to lock up their tools after 11 thefts in the past five days.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen said the modus operandi for most of the thefts was the same: offenders had smashed windows in vans and stolen the tools inside. Tools had been stolen from building sites on two occasions.

It was part of a trend of similar offending in Dunedin and around New Zealand, Insp Dinnissen said.

He said the cost to victims was considerable - the tool sets were valued at between $4500 and $9000.

The thefts were taking place across the city.