Man allegedly threatened camper over music volume

Aerial view of Warrington. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An intoxicated man was taken into police custody last night after allegedly threatening to shoot freedom campers at the Warrington Domain.

The 52-year-old had been drinking and playing loud music.

A fellow camper asked the man to turn the music down so he could sleep, but was told to leave or he would shoot them.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the area about 11.30pm, but the 52-year-old had driven off in a vehicle.

He was located nearby and processed for drink driving.

‘‘He blew 600mcg, but elected a blood sample so we are awaiting those results before deciding on charges,’’ he said.

‘‘They’re likely to be drink driving.’’

