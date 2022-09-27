Man allegedly threatened to kill strip club worker

File photo

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member at a Dunedin strip club in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the incident at Stilettos Revue Bar at 3.30am on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 39-year-old male was reported to have made threats against a staff member.

The man was then asked to leave by staff, and became "drunk and disorderly" outside the premises, he said.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was located nearby having an altercation with a friend.

The man has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill, and is due to appear in court.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz