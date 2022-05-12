Man arrested in Dunedin over designer store burglary

The burglaries took place on 28 January and 21 February, police say.

Police have recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property and two people have been arrested following burglaries at two designer stores in Auckland's CBD.

The Auckland Central Tactical Crime Unit arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly receiving Louis Vuitton products valued at over $1000 and for receiving a Tiffany diamond ring valued at $2275.

A 39-year-old man, meanwhile, has been arrested in Dunedin and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

He was set to appear at Dunedin District Court yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

"In addition to this arrest, police have recovered more than $100,000 worth of luxury goods that had been taken in those burglaries," said Detective Senior Sergeant Salton.

"Our investigation into the burglaries continues and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid."

The arrests relate to incidents that took place before a series of ram raids, including one on Auckland's Queen St on April 11 that caused damage to Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores.

A photographer told the Herald a woman at the scene, who identified herself as the owner, said it was the second time such an incident had happened in weeks.

Police said at the time that they would review CCTV footage.

"Police understand the incident will be distressing for the business owners and police will liaise with them around prevention measures that can be put in place to deter future offending."