Man bitten by police dog, then jailed

An aggressive man ended up with a dog bite and a weekend in the cells after assaulting and threatening to kill officers, police say.

The man drove past the Dunedin Central Police Station about 11.45pm on Saturday last weekend and pulled into the Dunedin Central Countdown carpark, where police stopped him, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The 27-year-old was "instantly aggressive and threatening towards police".

He refused to accompany officers to the station to undertake drink-driving procedures and continued to make threats, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and ended up being bitten by a police dog as a result.

The man was kept in the station cells for the remainder of the weekend.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday on three charges of threatening to kill, two of assaulting police and one of failing to accompany police.

The defendant was granted bail — subject to a 24-hour curfew — and will be back before a judge next month.

By: Staff reporter