Man caught after alleged stolen credit card crime spree

The second of two men caught on camera in an alleged crime spree involving a stolen credit card and e-bike in Dunedin has been apprehended and will face a raft of charges, police say.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police apprehended a 37-year-old man in Stafford St Dunedin yesterday about 11am.

He was located in a stolen vehicle after being tracked by a police dog team.

He will be appearing in the Dunedin District Court this morning, on nine charges of theft or using a document dishonestly.

The man was also believed to have broken into a car in Queens Gardens and stolen heirloom jewelry.

Police would be opposing bail, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man and his accomplice previously made headlines after an alleged crime spree in central Dunedin.

Police previously said the men were caught on CCTV stealing an e-bike from Dunedin’s city centre and racking up thousands of dollars worth of purchases on a stolen credit card.

They allegedly bought jewellery, a phone, a drone, and clothing in the few hours they had before the bank stopped the card.

One of the men also allegedly entered a central city social agency and grabbed a laptop and purse, police said.

