A man caught drink-driving three times in three weeks reckoned police had it in for him.

Carl James Henderson’s logic did not wash with Judge Michael Crosbie in the Dunedin District Court last week.

“It’s not a matter of police lying in wait for you on any occasion,” the judge said.

The 32-year-old’s first blunder came in October last year when he was drinking at a party in Green Island.

After he left the address, police spoke to him about an alleged assault at the gathering and only breathalysed him because witnesses informed them he had been drinking and driving.

Analysis later revealed 102mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Defence counsel Steve Turner said his client sustained a serious head injury a month later, which provided context to his behaviour over the following weeks.

While on bail, on December 15, Henderson was stopped at a police checkpoint where a breath test gave a reading of 473mcg, nearly twice the legal limit.

A month later, he was clocked at 90kmh heading towards an intersection with Alexandra’s main street. His erratic driving caused

three concerned members of the public to call police and he was arrested soon after.

His blood-alcohol reading was 182mg.

Mr Turner said his client suffered from physical and psychological issues and was due to see a neuropsychologist regarding his head injury.

Judge Crosbie said a sentence of nearly a year’s imprisonment would have been possible. Instead, he gave Henderson four months’ home detention and banned him from driving for 18 months.

The defendant was ordered to pay $224 analyst’s costs.

