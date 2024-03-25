Man caught filling pockets with chocolate

A sweet-toothed thief will appear in court after a late-night chocolate grab.

The 32-year-old man entered Night ‘n Day in the Octagon at 1am on Sunday morning as eagle-eyed security staff watched on.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was spotted "filling his pockets" with chocolate bars before heading to the counter to buy other items.

When he was confronted, he denied shoplifting and shoved a staff member with his elbow.

Police attended and the man was charged with theft and assault, Snr Sgt Bond said.