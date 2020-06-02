Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Man charged after car chase

    A man is facing a variety of charges after a police pursuit in Dunedin yesterday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Leckhampton Court, Clyde Hill, at 6.10am.

    The car failed to stop and a short pursuit was initiated. Police then found the car abandoned.

    They managed to track down one person who was taken into custody.

    The 33-year-old man will appear in the Dunedin District Court today on charges of breaching bail, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.


     

