Man charged with murder over Dunedin death

Gurjit Singh. Photo: supplied

A man has been charged with murder over the death of Dunedin man Gurjit Singh.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said a 33-year-old man was arrested this morning.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court later today charged with Mr Singh’s murder.

Mr Singh’s body was discovered at his home in Pine Hill on Monday, January 29.

Det Snr Sgt Kallum Croudis. Photo Peter McIntosh

A large team of investigators have worked extensively on this case, but there was still work to do, Det Snr Sgt Croudis said.

Several vehicles, another residential property and workplaces were still part of the investigation.

The hours of work put in by members of Environmental Science and Research, both at the scene and the laboratory, have been invaluable in assisting police, Det Snr Sgt Croudis said

"We wish to thank members of the public for their information and CCTV footage provided, which has helped greatly with the investigation."

Mr Singh’s father was in Dunedin today and was being supported by police and the Punjabi community.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time."

Friends shocked at Mr Singh’s death told the Otago Daily Times last week there were no signs anything was wrong when they were with him the previous night.

He shared with them his excitement about his wife, whom he married in India in June, moving to New Zealand next month to live at his Hillary St house.

"He was excited for his wife to come and wanted to show her around, taking her to places like Queenstown," one said.

A section of Hillary St in Pine Hill was cordoned off as investigators inspected the scene of Gurjit Singh’s death. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He arrived at their flat about 9pm and left between 10.30pm and 11pm and shared pizza and soft drink.

The friends, who used to flat with Mr Singh, were speaking with Mr Singh’s family and helping arrange for the body to be repatriated to India when the post-mortem was complete.

They said Mr Singh’s wife was distraught when she was told her husband was dead.

"As soon as she found out she screamed and actually they all started screaming.

"They really want to know what’s happened and until then they will feel unsettled."