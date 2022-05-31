Man charged over Owaka hit-and-run appears in court

Rikki McCall was killed while walking home on May 8.

The man allegedly responsible for a Catlins hit-and-run earlier this month appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

Alun Garth Mclachlan (50) was charged with failing to stop and ascertain whether a person had been injured or render assistance after an accident.

Rikki McCall (33) was found on the road near Owaka in the early hours of May 8.

Police at the time said it appeared he might have been hit by a vehicle.

His father, Robin McCall, spoke to the Otago Daily Times in the weeks following, describing his son as a "top, top guy".

Rikki was a "great husband and father" who loved being involved in his community, he said.

He was a local rugby player and coach, and also played bagpipes for the Balclutha Pipe Band.

Mr McCall said his son appeared to have died during a short walk from a neighbouring property to his home in Owaka Valley Rd.

"He had about 100m to walk, no corners, and someone's knocked him down in that time".

Judge Peter Rollo remanded Mclachlan without plea on bail until June 21.

His bail conditions were to not consume alcohol or to go within 10km of Owaka township.

- by Tina Grumball, Open Justice reporter