Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Man charged over Owaka hit-and-run appears in court

    By Tina Grumball
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Rikki McCall
    Rikki McCall was killed while walking home on May 8.
    The man allegedly responsible for a Catlins hit-and-run earlier this month appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

    Alun Garth Mclachlan (50) was charged with failing to stop and ascertain whether a person had been injured or render assistance after an accident.

    Rikki McCall (33) was found on the road near Owaka in the early hours of May 8.

    Police at the time said it appeared he might have been hit by a vehicle.

    His father, Robin McCall, spoke to the Otago Daily Times in the weeks following, describing his son as a "top, top guy".

    Rikki was a "great husband and father" who loved being involved in his community, he said.

    He was a local rugby player and coach, and also played bagpipes for the Balclutha Pipe Band.

    Mr McCall said his son appeared to have died during a short walk from a neighbouring property to his home in Owaka Valley Rd.

    "He had about 100m to walk, no corners, and someone's knocked him down in that time".

    Judge Peter Rollo remanded Mclachlan without plea on bail until June 21.

    His bail conditions were to not consume alcohol or to go within 10km of Owaka township.

    - by Tina Grumball, Open Justice reporter

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter