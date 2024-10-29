Man claims he wasn't driving after Octagon crash

A Dunedin man claimed he was sleeping in his car, not driving it when it crashed in the Octagon early yesterday morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man crashed into a parked vehicle in the Octagon at 4am yesterday.

"He stated he wasn't driving, said he was sleeping in his car, and it rolled away."

When police arrived, the man underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 832mcg, Snr Sgt Reay said.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man had his licence suspended and was summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.